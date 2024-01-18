US ambassador to Russia visits imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter being detained in a Russian prison, appeared resilient during a visit with U.S. officials on Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said.

Gershkovich is being held at Lefortovo Prison in Moscow after he was first detained in late March 2023 while reporting in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, and accused of espionage.

“Today, US Ambassador to the Russian Federation Lynn Tracy visited the wrongfully detained @WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center,” the U.S. Embassy in Moscow posted on X. “Evan remains resilient and is grateful for the support of friends, family, and supporters. We continue to call for Evan’s immediate release.”

Gershkovich has been considered wrongfully detained by the United States since he was first arrested.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH’S MOTHER SAYS HE’S KEEPING ‘SPIRITS UP’ IN RUSSIAN PRISON DESIGNED TO ‘BREAK YOU DOWN’

The Biden administration and The Wall Street Journal have called the spying charges against Gershkovich absurd and demanded his release while working behind the scenes to bring him home.

The Journal reports that Gershkovich will be held in pre-trial detention through at least Jan. 30.

REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH’S IMPRISONMENT IN RUSSIA A ‘BODY BLOW’ AS WALL STREET JOURNAL, US WORK TO FREE HIM

Since his detention, Gershkovich has captured international attention and become a symbol of the dangers of journalism in an authoritarian nation.

An estimated 320 journalists around the world were imprisoned because of their work toward the end of 2023, according to a report issued Thursday by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which called it a disturbing attempt to smother independent voices.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.