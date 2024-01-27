US approves F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey and Greece: State Department

The State Department on Friday approved the sale of dozens of new fighter jets to both Turkey and Greece.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the State Department has agreed to sell 40 new F16 jets to Turkey.

The agency has also agreed to sell Turkey’s neighbor, Greece, 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

Congress was notified of the sale today, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

TURKEY APPROVES SWEDEN’S NATO MEMBERSHIP BID

Turkey will also make upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet.

The cost for Turkey is estimated to be valued at up to $23B, the agency said.

Greece’s purchase is valued at up to $8.6B.