US army general killed in Maryland plane crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a plane crash near Havre de Grace as a U.S. Army general.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Major General Anthony Potts, 59, died in the tragic air disaster.

The high-ranking officer was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Potts had only recently announced retirement from his position at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where he served as a Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T).

The general was the sole passenger on the single-engine aircraft when it crashed on July 25.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Potts began service as an Army aviation second lieutenant when he was commissioned in 1986.

He served in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.