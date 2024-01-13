US carries out additional strike in Yemen, official says

The United States carried out an additional strike in Yemen early Saturday, Fox News has learned.

The strike came after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile into international shipping lanes Friday. The strike was launched towards a single target at a radar facility used by the Houthis, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The second strike occurred after the United States and Britain carried out a series of airstrikes on military locations belonging to Houthis in Yemen early Friday in response to the militant group’s ongoing attacks on vessels traveling through the Red Sea.

IRAN, RUSSIA SLAM US-UK JOINT STRIKES ON YEMEN’S HOUTHIS, WARN OF ‘INSTABILITY IN THE REGION’

There were attacks on more than a dozen Houthi targets by air, surface, and subsurface platforms. The attacks were carried out with support from Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada. The United Kingdom contributed aircraft.

A joint statement from the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and others said the retaliatory strikes, “were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANTICIPATING RETALIATION AFTER US-UK JOINT STRIKES ON HOUTHIS

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping and threatened the freedom of maritime navigation, President Biden said this week.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes,” Biden said. “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

In response to the strikes, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree issued the threat in a recording, saying they would “not go unanswered or unpunished.”

The Houthis have said they are targeting ships with goods headed toward Israel as it continues its war with Hamas.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Central Command.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.