US fighter jet crashes near major military base in South Korea

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed during training on Saturday morning near a major US military base in South Korea, the US military said in a press release.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed “in an agricultural area” near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea at 9:45 a.m. local time, the US Air Force said in a statement.

The lone pilot was ejected safely and transported to the nearest medical facility, the military said. No civilians were hurt during the incident.

The military said that the pilot was participating in a routine daytime training sortie at the time of the incident, adding that the military is investigating the cause of the crash.

In a Twitter post, South Korea’s Governor of Gyeonggi Province Kim Dong-yeon wrote that a local fire department was dispatched to diffused to extinguish the fire, noting that there is no risk of a secondary explosion from the crash.

“The Gyeonggi-do Fire and Disaster Headquarters was immediately dispatched to extinguish the fire and rescue lives, and there is no risk of a secondary explosion,” Governor Dong-yeon wrote in a translated post.

The military has not released the name of the pilot at this time.

The 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.