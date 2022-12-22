US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC

The life expectancy for the average U.S. citizen has hit a 25-year low, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Life expectancy for people born in the U.S. during 2021 stands at 76.4 years, the lowest on record since 1996. Life expectancy for those born in 2019 was 78.8 years — a drop of 2.4 years, according to CDC data.

REPUBLICANS PUSH CDC TO REINSTATE DEFENSIVE GUN USE DATA AFTER GUN CONTROL ACTIVISTS HAD IT REMOVED FROM SITE

This marks a dramatic reversal from the steady growth in expected longevity of U.S. citizens for the past two decades.

CDC officials blamed the drop on two factors — the COVID-19 pandemic and a rapidly growing epidemic of substance abuse and drug addiction.

CDC INVESTIGATING MULTISTATE OUTBREAK OF NOROVIRUS STEMMING FROM RAW TEXAS OYSTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent, widespread shutdowns exacerbated the ongoing drug addiction epidemic as many susceptible individuals were forced out of social situations and isolated from support networks that kept them from substance abuse.

Heart disease and cancer remain the two most prevalent causes of death in the U.S.

‘GREAT CONCERN’: INVASIVE GROUP A STREP CASES SPIKING IN PARTS OF US — CDC IS INVESTIGATING

The CDC is warning Americans that a high level of multiple respiratory illnesses could linger for a while.

In a telebriefing at the beginning of the month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said levels of flu-like illness were higher than generally seen during this time of the year, although noting that there were signs that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) had peaked in some areas.

RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, with older adults and infants and young children at a higher risk, according to the CDC. However, fever is also on the list.