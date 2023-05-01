US Marine veteran killed in Ukraine, officials say

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran was killed in Ukraine last week, according to an activist group in the country.

Cooper “Harris” Andrews, 26, was hit by a mortar on April 19 during a battle for a crucial road to Bakmut, the Resistance Committee said in a statement posted on social media.

Andrews served in the Marines from January 20-17 to Jan. 16, 2022, a U.S. official told Fox News. He was stationed in North Carolina before being discharged and traveling to Ukraine.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” the State Department said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”