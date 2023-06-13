US military helicopter ‘mishap’ in Syria leaves 22 service members injured, CENTCOM says

A helicopter “mishap” in Syria over the weekend left 22 service members injured, the U.S. military announced Monday evening.

U.S. Central Command said in a press release that said the service members suffered “various degrees” of injuries during the incident Sunday in northeastern Syria.

Central Command said the injured service members are “receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the CENTCOM AOR.”

No enemy fire was reported, according to the press release. The incident is under investigation.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz responded to the news on Twitter urging people to pray for those affected.

“May we all pray for the health and well-being of these patriots,” he tweeted.

The U.S. military has kept a force of at least 900 troops in Syria, the U.S. government has said. The group includes an undisclosed number of contractors.

These U.S. forces continue to operate in non-combative roles, advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against remaining Islamic State group blocs.

