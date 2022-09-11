US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz wins first Grand Slam title, defeats Casper Ruud in four sets

Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz has won his first career Grand Slam, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets to claim the 2022 US Open men’s title.

At just 19 years old, Alcaraz is now the No. 1 player in the world after his victory, cementing himself as the guy to beat in tennis.

The final score of the match was 6-4. 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 for Alcaraz, as he dropped to the court in amazement.