US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal shoots down accusations of preferential treatment: ‘I think it’s a joke’

Straight off his first round victory at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night, Rafael Nadal shut down accusations — most notably made by tennis legend John McEnroe — that he gets preferential treatment from umpires, specifically regarding the shot clock rule.

Nadal defeated Australian Rinky Hijkata, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night and during his post match presser, one reporter questioned him about his legacy and if he believed previous remarks made about his use of the clock between serves, something McEnroe has commented on in the past, would impact that.

“I think it’s a joke, you know,” Nadal said with a laugh. “I went through a lot of warnings through my tennis career. Never for breaking a racket, never for doing a mess on court but yes for the time clock. You know, I have a problem that I am sweating a lot.”

“When you are playing during these very humid conditions, we have the biggest problem today — that is we don’t have the ball boys bringing the towels to you for the last couple of years. So you have to go to the farthest place of the court to take the towel.”

He continued: “So the problem for players like me, who are sweating that much, you know that when you go to pick up a towel you are going to be in trouble with the time,” Nadal said. “I don’t think I have a different treatment for the umpires at all.”

The reporter attempted to follow up his question but was interrupted by the moderator. Nadal, however, intervened and said he was “happy to have the conversation.”

“I never said that,” Nadal laughed when asked if there should be a different rule for him because of his sweating issue. “I am following the rules. If I am having more than 25 seconds I receive a warning every single time. If not, check the clock. … I don’t think I am receiving different treatment at all.”

“I don’t understand why John can say that on the TV, but I am going to have a chat with him later.”

McEnroe most recently made comments at the French Open.

“If you are going to do it, do it, otherwise don’t bother. It is like humoring everyone,” he said, via the New York Post. “It’s a joke! He takes a look at the clock again … one. He’s edging it, isn’t he? Shouldn’t they have it at 15 seconds on the second serve? 10? Something?”

He also told Insider in April: “Rafa has got his ritual that takes 30 seconds every time he plays a point.”

“That’s one of the incentives of being the best — you get away with more, as evidenced by what I did at times on the court and what he does, in a totally classier way, though. Obviously, he’s not out there screaming at people or anything.”