US Open 2022: Women’s final set after semifinal thriller

After a thriller of a semifinal match on Thursday night, the U.S. Open women’s final is set.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek, from Poland, is set to take on No. 5 Ons Jabeur out of Tunisia on Saturday in Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek and No. 6 Arnya Sabalenka battled it out late Thursday in Queens, with each trying to make their first U.S. Open final. Sabalenka won the first set 6-3, but Swiatek dominated the second set 6-1 and took home the third set quite handedly, 6-4.

“I needed to get it together,” Swiatek said after the match, regarding losing her first set.

For Sabalenka, she is now 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals. The top seed, however, has won two French Opens in her career, including this year’s tournament.

Jabeur took down Caroline Garcia in straight sets earlier Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final.

Jabeur is going for her first Grand Slam title. She also is the first African to make a U.S. Open women’s final in the professional era, which dates back to 1968.

Jabeur admitted there has been pressure on her since making that final, but she’s certainly played it cool thus far.

Swiatek defeated Jabeur in the Internazionali BNL D’Italia women’s singles tournament final in Rome this past May, but Jabeur defeated her in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

With a win on Saturday, Swiatek would become the youngest three-time grand slam major since Maria Sharapova.

The women’s final begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.