US Open champion Emma Raducanu splits from 5th coach in less than 2 years

Emma Raducanu, who claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2021, announced Thursday that she and coach Sebastian Sachs have mutually agreed to part ways.

Sachs only began working with Raducanu in December 2022.

Raducanu, who reached No. 10 in the WTA Tour rankings in July 2022, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways,” the tweet read.

“I wish Seb all the best moving forward.”

Earlier this month, Raducanu announced that she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing a “minor procedure” on both hands and another surgery on her ankle.

“It is safe to say that the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” she wrote in a message posted to social media on May 3.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and the end of last year by reducing practicing load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try [and[ heal it, unfortunately, it’s not enough.”

Raducanu’s coaching history includes Andrew Richardson, who coached her to the women’s title at the 2021 U.S. Open.

She was previously partnered with Nigel Sears when she advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021 and in November of that year, she began worth with Torben Beltz, but their partnership lasted only five months.

Before Sachs joined her team, Raducanu had been coached by Dmitry Tursunov.

This season, Raducanu has a 5-5 record and has not played since a straight-set loss to Jelena Ostapenko last month in the first round at Stuttgart, Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.