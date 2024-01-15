US-owned ship struck by missile near Yemen, Defense Department says

A U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden was hit by a missile fired from Yemen on Monday, U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Central Command identified the vessel as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier. The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based shipping firm.

“On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship,” U.S. Central Command said on X. “The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”

It added: “Earlier in the day, at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes. The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

This report is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.