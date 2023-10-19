US Soccer star Alex Morgan invites Taylor Swift to San Diego Wave games: ‘Real football is more fun’

Taylor Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season as rumors continue to swirl about a possible romance between her and two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

Last month, Kelce told ESPN’s Pat McAfee that he invited Swift to one of his games.

“I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit,'” Kelce said during the interview.

Now, USWNT star and San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan is asking Swift to attend a “real football game.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“There’s an open invitation, always,” Morgan said after the Wave’s regular-season finale. “American football games are fun, but real football is even more fun.”

“Exactly,” teammate Jaedyn Shaw agreed.

TRAVIS, JASON KELCE JOKE ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT MEETING THEIR DAD; CHIEFS STAR DENIES SECURITY GUARD PUSH

Swift’s support for the USWNT goes back several years. After the American women won the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the pop star invited some of the members of the team on-stage while she was touring in support of her “1989” album.

This past summer, Swift helped reveal the USWNT 2023 World Cup roster. Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Wayne and other notable stars were also featured in the special announcement ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Swift and Kelce made separate, surprise appearances on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” They were also spotted together at an after party. Swift has attended three Chiefs games this season.

The National Women’s Soccer League posted Morgan’s quote about inviting Swift to a future soccer game with the caption: “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?”

The Wave kick off the NWSL playoffs on November 5.