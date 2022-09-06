US Virgin Islands rescue: Coast Guard saves stranded spear fisherman during tropical storm, video shows

A spear fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard after getting stranded in rough waters off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands during a tropical storm on Sunday, dramatic video shows.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to the scene near Dog Island after receiving a distress call at 8:30 a.m. from the man’s friend, who was on a nearby boat.

Tropical Storm Earl dropped heavy rainfall across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

The crew tried to get a heaving line to the injured man, but six-foot waves stopped them from getting close enough to rescue him, so a rescue swimmer deployed from the helicopter and used a harness to secure the fisherman.

The injured survivor, who is over 50 years old, was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas for treatment.

“This was a challenging case in a tropical storm with heavy seas, gusty winds, and low visibility, but this is what the Coast Guard trains for,” Lt. Shea Smith, MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander in the incident, said in a statement.

“Fortunately, the survivor was able to hang on until we could arrive, and we are all glad that he is safe.”

The rescue took place near Dog Island, which is southeast of St. Thomas.