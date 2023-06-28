US women’s soccer team to receive ESPN courage award; social media wants Peyton Hillis for life-saving efforts

ESPN announced on Wednesday that the United States Women’s National Team will be awarded the Arhur Ashe Courage Award at this year’s ESPYs for its fight for equal pay.

The award, named after the famed tennis player, is given annually to someone in sports that “[possesses] strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”

A new collective bargaining agreement was signed last September that ended a lengthy battle between the USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation — American women received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup, while the U.S. men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The new CBA, which runs through 2028, includes identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money. U.S. Soccer agreed to pay the women $24 million.

With ESPN’s announcement, though, came frustration from much on social media, who feel the award should be given to Peyton Hillis. The former NFL running back was in ICU after saving his son and niece from drowning at a Pensacola, Florida, beach.

“No disrespect, but HOW THE HELL is this not given to Peyton Hillis, who selflessly saved the lives of his son and niece while putting his life at risk and nearly dying?” MLFootball tweeted.

“Women 1000% DESERVE equal pay, and it was amazing to see that get done. But what Peyton Hillis did, saving the lives of two young children while putting his own at risk, THERE IS NOTHING MORE COURAGEOUS IN THE WORLD ONE CAN DO,” the account continued.

“B—ing and moaning is an act of courage all the sudden, but Peyton Hillis saving his kids from drowning while almost dying, isn’t?” wrote another user.

TRAVIS KELCE ESTIMATES UP TO 80% OF NFL PLAYERS SMOKE WEED

Another user thought the award should have been given to Riley Gaines, who has fought for transgender females to not participate in women’s sports citing physician advantages in biological males.

The inaugural recipient was Jim Valvano in 1993, which resulted in one of the most famous speeches of all time just eight weeks before he died.

Past recipients of the award include former boxer turned mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, WNBA player Maya Moore for quitting basketball to help free a wrongfully convicted man, the survivors of the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal and Caitlyn Jenner.

The USWNT will begin its quest for a third-straight World Cup victory when the tournament begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, one week after they receive the award.