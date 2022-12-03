USA vs Netherlands: Everything you need to know about the World Cup Round of 16 matchup

The United States men’s national team enters another do-or-die scenario on Saturday when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16.

It will be win or go home for the Americans and the Dutch in the knockout stage. The U.S. team did not lose a game in the group stage – tying with Wales and England and defeating Iran in the final match to get the privilege to play the Netherlands. The Dutch have yet to lose either – defeating Senegal and Qatar and coming to a draw with Ecuador.

The Netherlands have gotten three goals from Cody Gakpo – more than the U.S. has scored the entire tournament. The U.S. scored one against Wales and one against Iran. Tim Weah and “Captain America” Christian Pulisic, whose goal against Iran left him with an abdominal injury.

The U.S. is looking to get through to the quarterfinal for the first time since 2002, when Landon Donovan and Brian McBride were roaming the pitch.

The Netherlands have historically been a great team, even though they did not make it to the World Cup in 2018. The Dutch finished third in 2014 and were runners-up in the 2010 tournament.

Here’s what else you need to know for the match.

USA vs. the Netherlands will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. The coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX. Fans can tune in to watch the match here.

The roster includes: GK Ethan Horvath, GK Sean Johnson, GK Matt Turner, MF Brenden Aaronson, MF Kellyn Acosta, MF Tyler Adams, MF Luca de la Torre, MF Yunus Musah, MF Cristian Roldan, D Cameron Carter-Vickers, D Sergino Dest, D Aaron Long, D Shaq Moore, D Tim Ream, D Antonee Robinson, D Joe Scally, D DeAndre Yedlin, D Walker Zimmerman, F Jesus Ferreira, F Jordan Morris, F Christian Pulisic, F Gio Reyna, F Josh Sargent, F Tim Weah and F Haji Wright.

The roster includes: GK Justin Biljow, GK Andries Noppert, GK Remko Pasveer, MF Frenkie de Jong, MF Steven Berghuis, MF Davy Klaassen, MF Teun Koopmeiners, MF Marten de Roon, MF Cody Gakpo, MF Kenneth Taylor, MF Xavier Simons, D Virgil van Dijk, D Nathan Ake, D Daley Blind, D Jurrien Timber, D Denzel Dumfries, D Stefan de Vrij, D Mattijs de Ligt, D Tyrell Malacia, D Jeremie Frimpong, F Memphis Depay, F Steven Bergwijn, F Vincent Janssen, F Luuk de Jong, F Noa Lang and F Wout Weghorst.

The U.S. is back in the knockout stage of the World Cup. They have gotten there in 2014 and 2010 but missed it completely in 2018. The squad is looking to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The Netherlands have had a lot of success in the World Cup, despite not making it in 2018. They have never won the tournament but have been the runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

Dutch history in North America dates back all the way to the 1600s when Fort Nassau was founded in present-day Albany, New York. Dutch colonists also founded a trading post in lower Manhattan and named it New Amsterdam. Dutch influence within the boundaries of the present-day United States is much richer than the soccer history between the two countries.

The two squads played a friendly in 2015 – their lone match.

Memphis Depay, who is currently on the squad, scored in the 53rd minute to put the Netherlands up 3-1. The U.S., however, would score three consecutive goals to come back and win the match, 4-3, with Bobby Wood scoring the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute.