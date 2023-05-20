USC athletic director Mike Bohn suddenly steps down

USC Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn surprisingly resigned from his position, he and the school confirmed Friday.

Bohn was hired by the University of Southern California in 2019 after Lynn Swann left the program.

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as director of athletics at the University of Southern California,” Bohn said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“I have dedicated my life to serving student-athletes and advancing the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics.”

Bohn also touted the success he had leading USC through turbulent times and spearheading the program’s pending move to the Big 10 Conference.

“I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments. I led the process to join the Big 10 Conference, hired marquee head coaches, produced the highest graduation rate in school history and won numerous national and conference championships.”

The 62-year-old hinted his health may have played a part in his decision to step down.

“As a former student-athlete myself, my purpose and identity are rooted in supporting young people as they pursue their athletic, academic and personal goals,” Bohn said.

“I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

Before he was named athletic director at USC, Bohn held the same posltion at Idaho, San Diego State University, Colorado and the University of Cincinnati.

Bohn’s resignation took effect immediately.

“On behalf of the Trojan family, I thank Mike for his contributions to our athletics department during a time of rapid transformation and growth. We will be announcing a transition team comprising both internal and external leaders in the coming days and will launch a national search for a new director of athletics shortly,” USC President Carol Folt said in a statement.

During Bohn’s tenure, the men’s basketball team qualified for three consecutive NCAA tournaments. The basketball program also recently landed a commitment from LeBron James’ son Bronny.

Bohn is also credited with bringing Lindsay Gottlieb to Los Angeles to coach the women’s basketball team. The women’s basketball team made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. Gottlieb previously served as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to joining USC in 2021.