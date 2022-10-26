USC linebacker played through gruesome finger injury, Lincoln Riley says

Football players are as tough as they come, constantly playing through various injuries throughout the season.

The stories of players playing through pain are legendary, but USC head coach Lincoln Riley had a doozy on Tuesday.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tuasivi Nomura was praised for his toughness by Riley, who recounted an amazing story to highlight his point.

LENDALE WHITE SUGGESTS HE WAS GIVEN A CHANCE TO GRAB $150K

“He’s been really good. He’s one of our toughest, most physical players on the football team,” Riley told reporters, according to 247Sports. “You feel his physicality and his speed and his decisiveness on the field. Another guy whose emergence both on special teams and defense has been very important.

“He’s been a guy who’s played through some pretty tough stuff that not a lot of people would play through earlier in the season, which was pretty impressive. He’s about as tough as they come.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t remember what game that was, maybe Fresno [State], he broke his finger in the middle of a play, Actually, like a compound (break), like a bone sticking out. Didn’t tell anybody. Played three more plays with a bone sticking out of his finger.

Nomura has 15 total tackles for USC this season while also contributing on special teams.

NEBRASKA INTERIM HEAD COACH MAKES MISTAKE, COMMENTS ON UNSIGNED RECRUIT

“He did, it was unbelievable,” Riley continued. “And played well. He had two tackles, then finally comes over and tells somebody. We obviously couldn’t tell from the sideline.”

No. 10 USC is coming off of its bye week following its first loss of the season in Week 7 to Utah.

The Trojans will play a much-improved Arizona team on Saturday that sits at 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.