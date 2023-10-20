USC’s Caleb Williams addresses Notre Dame heckler: ‘Lions don’t worry about that’

USC quarterback Caleb Williams responded to a Notre Dame fan who confronted him on the field after the Trojans’ 48-20 loss to the Fighting Irish in Week 7.

After Notre Dame defeated USC, fans of the Irish rushed the field, with one fan taking a video of himself mocking Williams.

“Let me see those nails now, bro,” the fan said to Williams.

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is known to paint his nails for games with different messages.

“Everybody wants to be in these two 12.5 shoes, right here,” Williams told reporters on Thursday. “I’m not worried about some kid running on the field that doesn’t have anything really associated with Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there, or him going there himself.

“Got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead. So, some opinion of a sheep, lions don’t worry about that. So, keep moving on, keep fighting. Fight on.”

Williams had his worst game of the season in South Bend, Indiana, throwing for just 199 yards and three interceptions. He was sacked five times as the USC offense turned the ball over five times.

Williams’ rough game had a major impact on the Heisman Trophy odds, as Williams dropped to +2200 odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“It’s my first bad game in college, I’d say,” Williams said Thursday when asked how he bounces back after the Notre Dame game. “You endure, you conquer, and you keep going. You don’t hang your head in the moment.

“You throw three picks as a QB, and your team goes out there and loses a big rival game – three dumb picks – you go out there and lose in a rival game like that, you obviously have something that you’re feeling from it.”

The Trojans welcome No. 14 Utah to Los Angeles Saturday night as they attempt to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

USC is still undefeated in the Pac-12, but they have a gauntlet of a schedule ahead of them.

After traveling to Berkeley to play Cal, USC will face No. 5 Washington, No. 9 Oregon and No. 25 UCLA in three consecutive weeks.