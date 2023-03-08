USFL vows ticket affordability ahead of 2023 season: ‘Best value in professional sports’

The USFL will be back for a second consecutive season with kickoff set for April, and the spring league made sure that fans who have the football itch can scratch it and do it in an affordable way.

In 2023, the USFL will have different hubs across the U.S. and games will not be played only in Alabama like it was last year. Ford Field in Detroit, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, and Protective Stadium in Birmingham will all host teams this season.

The USFL announced Wednesday that season tickets at Ford Field will start at $25, while season tickets at the three other venues will start at $30. Individual tickets for corner seating start as low as $10 at some venues with 50-yard line season going for as low as $40.

“The USFL is the best value in professional sports,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “We’re making it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at all four USFL host stadiums.”

USFL head of ticket sales and service Brett Zalaski added, “Access to a full season of major professional football in world-class venues ranging from $25 to $120 makes our season ticket packages a spectacular value. Fans will have unlimited ticket flexibility to exchange them, transfer them, or sell them. It’s truly a fan-first offering that makes for a great experience.”

Fans who purchase season tickets will also get dedicated seating to all regular-season games, the ability to purchase extra tickets at the season-ticket holder price, the ability to purchase tickets at other venues for the season-ticket holder price, access to account executives to fit a budget, NFT tokens, digital ticket transfer, premium ticket access to stadium clubs where available, the ability to sell tickets on secondary markets, and if a fan misses game, have double the seats to another game.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will feature 11 games and host the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers. Protective Stadium will feature 10 games and will host the defending champion Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers. Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium will also feature 10 games and host the Houston Gamblers and Memphis Showboats. Ford Field will feature nine games and host the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars.

The USFL season kicks off on April 15 and 16.