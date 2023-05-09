USFL Week 4 recap: Showboats no longer winless; Breakers remain unbeaten

The Memphis Showboats are finally in the win column.

In the fourth week of the 2023 USFL season, the Showboats topped the Michigan Panthers, 29-10. Cole Kelley was 15 of 26 with 151 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Showboats defensive end Jeff McCulloch returned a fumble for a touchdown to help secure the victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I just have to thank the man upstairs. I wasn’t supposed to be playing today [because of] injuries,” McCulloch said after the game via the league’s website. “But coach, he had faith in me and allowed me to come back out here with this team that we’ve been working with.”

Neither Carson Strong nor Josh Love had more than 80 passing yards in the game for the Panthers. However, Love had a touchdown pass to Joe Walker. Michigan’s Stevie Scott III ran for 66 yards.

The New Orleans Breakers remained undefeated with a victory over the New Jersey Generals. A 25-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin with 7:10 left in the game helped the Breakers pick up the win, 20-17.

USFL VOWS TICKET AFFORDABILITY AHEAD OF 2023 SEASON: ‘BEST VALUE IN PROFESSIONAL SPORTS’

McLeod Bethel-Thompson was 26 of 37 with 279 passing yards and an interception. Wes Hills had 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

De’Andre Johnson had a passing touchdown to Cam Echols-Luper for the Generals. Trey Williams led New Jersey with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown. Victor was held to 64 yards.

Elsewhere, the Houston Gamblers put together the weekly high with a 41-16 win over the Philadelphia Stars. Kenji Bahar had 23 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Mark Thompson ran for 134 yards and scored three times on the ground.

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 24-20.

Here’s what’s on tap for Week 5.