USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski steps down following shocking Women’s World Cup exit: reports

Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. women’s national team manager, is resigning from his role, according to multiple reports. Soccer news outlet 90min was the first to report Andonovski’s decision to step down.

The move comes shortly after the USWNT suffered an upset loss to the Sweden in the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The American women entered the tournament as the back-to-back champions.

The team almost had a disappointing bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics under Andonovski, which only added pressure for the World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation is expected to make an official announcement about Andonovski’s exit on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Andonovski took over after two-time World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis’ exit. Andonovski received a significant amount of criticism during this year’s tournament over the timing of substations and his overall tactical strategy.

Andonovski finishes his run with U.S. Soccer with 51 wins against 5 losses and 9 ties over his four years at the helm. But, he has a 3-2-5 record in tournaments.

U.S. women’s soccer could see additional shakeups in the near future as an evaluation of the program remains ongoing. USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf’s role has also been discussed, according to ESPN.

Andonovski previously managed at the club level. He coached Missouri Comets and later with the FC Kansas City and Reign FC (currently the OL Reign) in the NWSL.

The USWNT has two friendly matches against South Africa on the schedule in late September. The program will likely have an interim coach in place for those matches.