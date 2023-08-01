USWNT narrowly advance to Women’s World Cup knockout stage after draw

The U.S. women’s national team advanced to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a draw against Portugal.

Neither team was able to put a goal on the board and the draw was one of the more surprising results of the tournament. The U.S. had been favored to win the tournament for the third consecutive time as Portugal was making its first Women’s World Cup appearance.

The U.S. finishes the group stage with two draws and one win. It’s the ninth straight time the Americans have advanced to the knockout stage but this time it was behind less-than-inspiring play.

Portugal played the U.S. really tough and nearly pulled off the upset. The U.S. barely got any offense after putting three goals on Vietnam in a win barely eking out a draw against the Netherlands.

One of the better chances came in the 53rd minute when Lindsey Horan was on the counterattack. She found Alex Morgan in front and it was just a bit too far from here. Morgan put it on goal but it was knocked away.

Morgan then had a great chance in the 83rd minute. She had the advantage and looked to cross it but it was blocked. She then took a shot but Portugal keeper Ines Pereira blocked the shot. In the first minute of extra time, she got another look but her attempt was high of the net.

Ana Capeta nearly sent a knife through the hearts of the Americans on the next attempt but her shot was just off of the post.

After the Netherlands’ 7-0 dominance over Vietnam in the other Group E match, the Dutch won the group and the U.S. finished in second place.

The U.S. will play the winner of Group G in the Round of 16. Sweden appears likely to be the winner as its two wins already have them onto the next round.