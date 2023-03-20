Utah man accused of kidnapping, assaulting 13-year-old girl after luring her on Snapchat

A Utah man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl after luring her on Snapchat.

Danny Dinh, 23, of South Jordan, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday and faces first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, forcible sodomy and sodomy on a child, according to local Fox 13.

Dinh was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.

ARKANSAS SNAPCHAT PREDATOR SENTENCED AFTER TRACKING 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S LOCATION THROUGH APP

Arrest records showed that the foster parent of a different teenage girl contacted police and told them that Dinh gained unauthorized access to her Snapchat account.

The girl had reportedly been in a relationship with Dinh when she was 15 years old, during which time she used his phone to access her social media profile on Snapchat.

VIRGINIA TEACHER CHARGED AFTER PORNOGRAPHY ALLEGEDLY FOUND ON SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT

After the girl ended her relationship with him, she reportedly learned that he was using her Snapchat to impersonate her.

During their investigation, police discovered that Dinh was using the girl’s Snapchat to communicate with a 13-year-old girl, first pretending to be her and then claiming to be a 17-year-old male. After convincing the 13-year-old to meet him in person, he allegedly took her to a park and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl threatened him with pepper spray and begged him to stop, Dinh threatened to kill her if she did not have sex with him, according to police.

FIFTH LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST SNAPCHAT BY SEATTLE-BASED LAW FIRM

Following his arrest, Dinh reportedly told police that he knew both victims and confessed to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl and using the other girl’s Snapchat account to communicate with others.

Dinh reportedly used the Snapchat account to later text a different person about the alleged assault, writing, “But my fault if I [took] things too far.”