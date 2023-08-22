Utah police ‘fill in dads’ walk son of fallen officer to first day of kindergarten

The son of a fallen Utah police officer was escorted to his first day of kindergarten on Monday by his mom and a group of what the South Salt Lake Police Department called “fill in ‘Dads’” who stood in for his father.

Jackson Romrell was pictured holding his mom’s hand as they walked with a pack of uniformed South Salt Lake Police officers and Police Chief Jack Carruth to the school building.

Jackson was just 4 months old when his father, South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell, was killed in November 2018.

Romrell was killed in the line of duty while “protecting the streets and citizens of South Salt Lake” when suspects fleeing a reported burglary struck the officer with a vehicle, the South Salt Lake website states.

“He devoted his entire adult life to serving his country and the community and made a lasting impact on all who had the fortune to know him,” reads a remembrance on the website.

Romrell, who served several tours in the Marine Corps before joining the South Salt Lake Police Department, left behind his wife and their 4-month-old son.

The department shared photos of Jackson sitting atop a motorcycle with his “fill-in dads” before starting his first day of school.

A day earlier, the South Salt Lake Police Department honored fallen officers, including Romrell, with a Utah Fallen Officer Motorcycle Ride.

Jackson and his mother were also present for the motorcycle ride, with Jackson pictured riding a toy motorcycle to honor his father.