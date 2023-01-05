Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home

Enoch, Utah police said three adults and five minors were found dead inside a home on Wednesday, according to reports.

Enoch officials said in a press release that the eight individuals were found during a welfare check at a home on Albert Drive, and each of them appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

“Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside the home,” the release read. “At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large.”

UT SKI RESORT WORKER DIES AFTER FALLEN TREE SHAKES CHAIRLIFT, EJECTING THE EMPLOYEE INTO A RAVINE

Police added the investigation is still active and more information will be provided at a later time.

Enoch Police Department officials were not available for comment, and no other information was available.