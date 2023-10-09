Utah teen drifts over median before crashing head-on into two cars, dashcam video shows

Three people suffered injuries in Utah after a teen driver drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into two cars, one of which captured the accident on dashcam footage, according to police.

The three-car collision happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the Cory Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 17-year-old boy was driving in the westbound lanes when he drifted over the center median and crashed head-on into an eastbound vehicle, officials said.

Dashcam footage from the last vehicle struck shows the teen’s vehicle strike the first car before rolling over and spinning around a second car.

The vehicle then skids in front of a third vehicle, which was recording the dashcam video, and collides with the car.

The dashcam video ends with an image of a shattered windshield.

First responders raced to the scene to help the victims.

Police said three people were hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No further details about the victims or their conditions were immediately available.

The roadway was temporarily closed, though FOX13 Salt Lake City reported it appeared reopened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was unclear what caused the teen driver to drift into the oncoming traffic lanes.