Utah teen murder victim ID’d more than 3 decades after hikers in Nevada found skeletal remains

A Utah teen has been identified from human remains hikers discovered in a rural area of Nevada over three decades ago, and detectives are investigating her death as a murder.

Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City was 19 years old when she last was seen in 1989, according to authorities.

On Feb. 25, 1990, two hikers came across her unidentified skeletal remains in an area known as Hilltop Canyon, about 13 miles east of Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Efforts to put a name to the remains had been unsuccessful for 33 years until June 2022.

The Nevada State Police Investigation Division and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) partnered with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish an identity for the woman or a close relative.

The skeletal remains were sent to Othram, where its in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads.

Detectives with the Nevada State Police used those leads to confirm they were Manzaneras’ remains. Further investigation determined the missing teen had been murdered.

While Manzaneras’ cause of death was ruled a homicide, investigators did not release any further details about a suspect or the circumstances of her death.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.