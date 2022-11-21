UVA football player Michael Hollins discharged from hospital after deadly shooting, mom says

Michael Hollins Jr., a 22-year-old football player at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgeries for wounds he suffered during an on-campus shooting that killed three of his teammates last week.

Hollins’ mother Brenda tweeted the update Monday morning, writing, “Hallelujah.”

“This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful,” Brenda Hollins wrote.

Hollins, who was one of two players injured but not killed in the deadly shooting, is a running back on the team. He was shot in the back and placed on a ventilator. He underwent multiple surgeries.

Brenda Hollins asked for prayers for her son as he continues recovery and asked the community to pray for the families of his teammates who were shot and killed.

“Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families!!” Brenda posted. “They need us!! God is amazing!”

The three football players killed in the shooting were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Chandler and Davis were wide receivers while Perry played defensive end. All three men were juniors at the school.

They student athletes were returning from a class trip when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player, later identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

A memorial service to honor Chandler, Davis, and Perry was held Saturday on the UVA campus.