Uvalde school district fires new police officer who is under investigation by Texas DPS

A former Texas State Trooper who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24th and was recently hired by the Uvalde school district was fired from her new job on Thursday, officials announced.

“We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo,” the Uvalde school district said in a statement.

“We sincerely apologize to the victim’s families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused.”

Elizondo is one of several state troopers under investigation for their response to the shooting which left 19 children and two adults dead.

TEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS RELEASE OF UVALDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING RECORDS REGARDING STATE POLICE RESPONSE

That police response has come under harsh scrutiny in recent months. A special Texas House committee revealed in July that it took over 70 minutes for officers to confront the gunman, despite being on the scene within a couple of minutes.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers, including Elizondo, responded to the school on May 24th.

“We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s (UCISD) decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring puts into question the credibility and thoroughness of UCISD’s HR and vetting practices,” some of the victims’ families said in a statement.

“And it confirms what we have been saying all along: UCISD has not and is not in the business of ensuring the safety of our children at school.”

Only one other police officer who responded that day, former Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, has been fired.

