Uvalde, Texas school district suspends its entire police department

Texas’ Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Friday it is suspending its entire police department.

The Uvalde district this week fired a newly hired former Texas state trooper who was on scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in May.

Officer Crimson Elizondo was hired despite being part of the law enforcement response that waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at the Uvalde school.

TEXAS OFFICIALS: UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT REVEALS ‘MULTIPLE SYSTEMIC FAILURES’

But her firing didn’t go far enough, according to the district.

“Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations,” the district said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.