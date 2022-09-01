VA woman found dead after refusing abortion, boyfriend arrested

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit.

Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested Emmanuel Coble, 27, and charged him with murder, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The affidavit states that King’s mother, Rachel Pender, told investigators that her daughter sent a sonogram image on July 20 that showed a 12-week-old fetus and that King was having trouble with Coble, “who did not want to be a father.”

When Hampton police initially asked Coble about King, Coble said she rented from him, but moved out, the affidavit states. In a later interview, Coble said he took her to get an abortion and was frustrated that she changed her mind, but he took her home.

Human blood was detected in the trunk of his car, investigators wrote.

Coble is being held pending a Dec. 6 hearing. Authorities said they plan to seek additional charges against Coble in the death of King’s fetus.

A message left by The Associated Press for the attorney listed in court records for Coble wasn’t immediately returned.