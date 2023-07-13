Vacation horror: 5 times getaway excursions ended tragically

With summer in full swing and families going on vacation across the country and worldwide, people should be cautious about their activities.

Here are several recent tragedies on vacation excursions:

Cameron Robbins, 18, was celebrating his high school graduation with friends in the Bahamas May 24 when he and several hundred other high school graduates boarded Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise.

Robbins jumped off of ship at around 9:30 p.m. into what authorities describe as “shark-infested” waters located near the uninhabited Athol Island, northeast of Nassau.

Cell phone video from inside the boat shows a shadowy object appearing to move in the direction of Robbins but is too dark to identify.

The mother of a young man who was friends with the teenager and on the same boat previously told Fox News Digital several people on the boat attempted to grab Robbins before he jumped off the ship, but he broke away.

“This was a booze cruise, and they were on their way back when this happened,” one student’s mother said. “My son texted me when it happened, saying, ‘Cameron jumped off. They can’t find him.’ They were out there until 2, 3 in the morning.”

Robbins had just graduated from Baton Rouge’s University Laboratory School May 21 before his trip to the Bahamas.

Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham were on their honeymoon in December 2019 when they decided to book an excursion through Royal Caribbean, which ended with a lawsuit.

The excursion was run by a tour company in New Zealand, which took passengers up a mountain where they would see a volcano.

The volcano erupted during the excursion, killing 19 people and two tour guides. A total of 38 passengers went on the excursion.

The newlywed couple spent several days in medically-induced comas at hospitals hundreds of miles apart.

Urey and Barham reunited in Richmond, Virginia, after the incident at White Island.

In an earlier statement to Fox News, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said, “We continue to support the needs of those affected by this tragic incident. We respectfully decline further comment while the investigation is still proceeding.”

The couple sued Royal Caribbean.

San Diego model Katie Malone was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in June 2018, celebrating her birthday, when she decided to go parasailing.

Malone’s parachute broke 45 minutes into the excursion, later crashing at an airport in the area.

“The boat flipped over and people started pulling the lines, trying to pull her down, and that was when the parachute line broke and then sent her down the Mexican coastline hundreds of feet in the air,” her brother Brendan Malone told FOX17 Nashville.

Malone’s injuries included a fractured pelvis, skull and ribs, facial injuries and a collapsed lung, according to a GoFundMe page.

Kelly Malone, her mother, told FOX5 San Diego Katie’s head injuries required her to visit a doctor in the United States.

“It was sad to see her in that condition,” Kelly Malone said. “Actually, that morning, she sent me some pictures of her – she went surfing the day before – and then you see her like that. And you see her in the hospital, and it just breaks your heart. It’s hard. It’s a really emotional journey.”

A tour boat traveling through a cave in Upstate New York capsized June 12, leaving one person dead and 11 injured.

The accident happened while passengers were traveling on a Lockport Cave Tours boat on the Erie Canal just before 11:30 a.m., according to New York State Police.

Officials said there were “roughly 30 onboard” the boat that capsized.

Water in the cave where the boat capsized was around 4-6 feet deep, according to WIVB-TV.

Daniel Morrissette, a passenger on the boat, told ABC News he was having trouble breathing because the boat was on top of him.

“By the time I realized what happened, the boat was on top of me and I couldn’t find any air pockets or anything. And I’m just trying to, like, breathe because I’m underwater,” Morrissette said.

