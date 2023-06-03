Vanderbilt baseball player manages to break aluminum bat in bizarre plate appearance

Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. stepped to the plate for what ended up being a very unusual at-bat.

When Bradfield hit a 2-2 pitch into right field during the seventh inning of Vanderbilt’s opening game of the NCAA Tournament Nashville Regional against Eastern Illinois, he somehow managed to break his bat — his aluminum bat.

Despite Bradfield hitting the ball off the barrel end of the bat, the bat broke near the handle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eastern Illinois outfielder Logan Eickhoff made a diving catch to retire Bradfield for the first out of the inning.

DUKE BASEBALL PLAYER HAS THREE HOME RUN GAME ON TORN ACL IN COLLEGE BASEBALL REGIONALS

Bradfield hit a double earlier in the game. The Commodores scored six in the third inning and cruised to a 12-2 win.

It did not appear Bradfield was jammed on the pitch, the broadcasters noted.

Pitcher Devin Futrell started for Vanderbilt and finished the game with one earned run over five innings.

The win advanced the Commodores to a matchup with the Oregon Ducks Saturday night.