Vermont police investigating fatal stabbing in Burlington

Burlington police are investigating a fatal stabbing, the fifth homicide in Vermont’s largest city this year.

Officers were called to a Main Street pizza restaurant on Sunday at 3 a.m. and found a male victim bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. The victim, later identified as Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While it was the fifth homicide in Burlington this year, it was the first that did not involve gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Burlington’s Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said detectives are continuing to investigate the death of Sharrif and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Sharrif’s death comes as police and city officials are confronting an increase in the number of shooting incidents in the city.

A fatal shooting on Luck Street last summer was the first homicide in the city in more than two years, Mayor Miro Weinberger said at the time.