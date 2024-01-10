Vermont’s Norwich University accuses its ex-president of core values violations

The recently departed president of Norwich University, the country’s oldest private military college, violated the school’s core guiding values and policies, according to the board of trustees.

Mark Anarumo submitted his resignation effective Jan. 4 and the board accepted it on Tuesday, trustees said.

“He served the University with enthusiasm, especially during the COVID pandemic, and connected closely with many of the University’s communities,” the board said in a statement. It did not provide details of the alleged violations.

Anarumo did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In late November, the board was informed of some of Anarumo’s actions that may have violated the school’s policies, the board said. The panel launched an outside investigation and Anarumo was placed on paid leave when preliminary findings determined that he violated Norwich’s core values and policies, the board said.

Karen Gaines, the school’s provost and dean of faculty, has been appointed acting president.