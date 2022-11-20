Veronika Khomyn, wife of Rams’ Sean McVay, opens up on toughest part of marriage: ‘It’s impossible’

Veronika Khomyn, the wife of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, opened up on her Instagram about the toughest part of being married to an NFL coach.

Khomyn was asked the question about her relationship on Thursday when she put out an “Ask Me Anything” request to her Instagram followers. The question was: “What’s the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be so tied up to their job?”

“Time together. For sure. Time for friends & family. When so much responsibility comes with a job it’s hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It’s impossible,” she wrote, via the New York Post.

“He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future. I also know what I signed up for. So it’s just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge but it’s also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he’s happy so am I.”

Khomyn and McVay officially tied the knot in Beverly Hills in June. She said the two met in Washington, D.C. McVay started as an assistant coach for Washington in 2010 after spending time in the ill-fated United Football League.

He was with Washington from 2010 to 2016 before taking the head coaching job with the Rams in 2017. He’s led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, including last year’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.