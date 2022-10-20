Veteran dies after suffering apparent heart attack on Disney World ride

An 83-year-old Florida veteran died after riding an amusement at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report says on Sept. 25 Joseph A. Masters and his wife Alice were riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover when he fainted.

Authorities say his wife started to panic as she asked for help and attempted to call other family members. As the ride came to its end, Disney staff and security responded to the scene where CPR was initiated, the report states.

Masters was taken to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I tell everybody now that my husband died in his happy place because he loved Disney,” Alice reportedly told the Orlando Sentinel.

Masters had a pacemaker implanted and had been previously diagnosed with an extensive list of medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. Further evaluation by doctors revealed he had a large blockage of an artery near his heart.

His death was deemed “natural,” the incident report stated.

An online obituary for Masters says he served in the Army National Guard at Camp Smith Military Base for 23 years. He was a retired captain of the Palm Coast Volunteer Fire Rescue, who has been honoring him with pots on their Facebook page.

“His hobbies were the firehouse, motorcycle club, fishing, going to the beach, spending time with family, casinos and going to Disney World,” the obituary reads.

“According to Disney fan blog Inside the Magic, an 83-year-old man was ‘briefly unresponsive’ on Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last month, and a 47-year-old man passed out on Epcot’s Mission: Space in July. Last month, a 59-year-old woman ‘sustained injury to toes’ on Alien Swirling Saucers at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios,” The New York Post reports. “Additionally, a 27-year-old pregnant woman went into labor after riding the Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom last month.”