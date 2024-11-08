VETERANS DAY / WEEKEND EVENTS 2024
November 8, 2024/
- Sunday, Nov 10 – 3pm – “Duty, Honor and Country, A Veterans Day Tribute” with the Rehoboth Beach Concert Band at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. A musical ”Thank You” to our nation’s veterans. No admission charge but donations will be accepted – to benefit “Folds of Honor” – a charity providing life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.
- Monday, Nov 11 – 11am – VFW Post 7447 will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Rehoboth Bandstand followed by an open house at the Post on State Road in Rehoboth Beach from 12 to 2pm and an open house at American Legion Post 5 on King Charles Ave, Rehoboth Beach from 2 to 4pm.
- Monday, Nov 11, 11am – American Legion Post 28, Oak Orchard – Veterans Day ceremony – open to the public – in the Post 28 dining room
- Monday, Nov 11 – 11am – Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Milton Cemetery – bring a chair
- Monday, Nov 11 – 11am – VFW Post 7234, Ocean View – Veterans Day ceremony
- Monday, Nov 11 – 11am – Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines – bring a chair (if rain – will be in the OP Community Center)
- Monday, Nov 11 – 11am – Veterans Day Ceremony at Wicomico County Veterans’ War Memorial in front of the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center. (in case of weather – will be moved inside)
- Monday, Nov 11 – 2pm – Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America – Veterans Day Ceremony at Kent County Veterans Memorial Park on South Little Creek Rd, Dover
- Monday, Nov 11 – 1-3pm – Lecture by Andre Swygert, Officer of the Porter-First Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen in Dover, on the Tuskegee Airmen at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover. RSVP – Admission is free
If you are having an event not listed – send the information to PSA@wgmd.com