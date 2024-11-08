VETERANS DAY / WEEKEND EVENTS 2024

Sunday, Nov 10 – 3pm – “Duty, Honor and Country, A Veterans Day Tribute” with the Rehoboth Beach Concert Band at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. A musical ”Thank You” to our nation’s veterans. No admission charge but donations will be accepted – to benefit “Folds of Honor” – a charity providing life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.