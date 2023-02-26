Victims of 1993 WTC bombing remembered 30 years later: ‘Innocent people going to work’

Victims’ relatives and survivors of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York City gathered Sunday at the trade center to honor the six people killed in the terror attack that injured more than 1,000.

“They were innocent people going to work,” Marileen Brown, a Port Authority employee who survived the attack, told FOX5 New York. “Just cherish every day you have because you never know. Before you leave your house just tell your loved ones that you love them.”

The deadly bombing killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured more than 1,000 in a foreshadowing of the 9/11 attack eight years later.

Relatives read the names of their loved ones who died in the bombing. Their names were John DiGiovanni, Robert Kirkpatrick, Stephen A. Knapp, William Macko, Wilfredo Mercado and Monica Rodriguez Smith, who was due to start maternity leave the next day.

All six victims’ names are now inscribed on one of the Sept. 11 memorial pools, and the 9/11 museum has their photos and a room devoted to discussing the ’93 explosion.

The noontime explosion, set off in a rented van parked in an underground garage, was planted by Muslim extremists who sought to punish the U.S. for its Middle East policies, particularly Washington’s support for Israel, according to federal prosecutors.

The relatives of the victims led those in attendance in laying roses at the memorial.

Anniversary observances also include a Mass Sunday at a church near the trade center and a panel discussion Monday at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.