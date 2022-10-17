Video captures breaching humpback whale nearly land on fishing boat off Jersey shore

A father-son fishing trip turned into a whale of a good time at the Jersey shore when they captured a humpback whale breaching in front of their eyes.

Zach Piller and his dad Doug were visiting the water of Monmouth County from Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Oct. 12.

The pair was casting a fishing line from a boat when suddenly hundreds of fish started jumping from the water, FOX 29 reports.

“Moments later, the surface of the water broke, and a huge humpback whale breached in front of their eyes. The massive whale crashed back into the water, knocking against their boat,” the report reads.

“Oh (expletive)! I got that on video!” the man behind the camera can be heard saying.

The pair spotted sharks and dolphins earlier in the day, FOX 5 reports. For some reason the day of the encounter with the sea creature the two had a “strange feeling about whales,” Zach told Storyful.

The younger Piller had originally pulled out his phone to capture video of his dad’s catch.

Zach said his father managed not to lose his fish, and “wasn’t fazed at all.”

Eric Otjen, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld San Diego told NBC News apparent humpback whales feeding on small fish near shore is nothing unusual, but breaching near a boat is.