Video catches thief smashing way into DC Smoothie King, stealing drinks from fridge

Police in Washington, D.C. are looking into why a thief broke into a Smoothie King only to steal an armful of beverages from a refrigerator before running off.

The caught-on-camera incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the man entering the store through a smashed glass door and heading right for the beverage refrigerator near the front counter.

After grabbing what appears to be four or five drinks from the refrigerator, the man hurries back out the damaged front door.

The man was wearing a red and blue jacket and a white hat. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411