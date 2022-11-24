Video emerges of Walmart gunman laughing with coworkers years before deadly shooting

Video has emerged claiming to show Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind a Walmart shooting in Virginia this week — at work and laughing with coworkers.

The video has been making rounds on social media after being posted to Facebook by a person claiming to have worked with Bing.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA WALMART GUNMAN HAD MANIFESTO ON PHONE: REPORT

In the footage, Bing can be seen talking to fellow Walmart employees. He is seen recounting a story about driving a vehicle as a woman films using the phone’s front-facing camera. Bing then steps out of frame after seeing that he is being recorded.

It is not clear when exactly the video was taken, but the clip was reportedly uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday.

“BOY YOU SICK AF AND ITS CRAZY I GOT SO MANY VIDEOS WITH YOU,” Draayia Janaee, who posted the video, wrote on the Facebook post. “YOU KILLED PEOPLE THAT WAS REALLY CLOSE TO ME THERE. I NEVER WOULD OF THOUGHT U WOULD DO SOME S*** LIKE THIS… THIS IS THE MANAGER WHO DID THAT !! ROT IN HELL MF.”

Chesapeake city officials identified Bing as the gunman believed to have killed six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself.

WALMART SAYS IT IS ‘SHOCKED’ BY CHESAPEAKE STORE SHOOTING

Bing was an “overnight team lead and he’s been employed with us since 2010,” the company said Wednesday in a statement to Fox News Digital. The 31-year-old from Chesapeake was “armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines,” according to the city.

“While details of the tragic incident in our Chesapeake, Virginia, store are still emerging, authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities. We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time,” Walmart said in a statement. “The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing. We can confirm that he was a Walmart associate.”

The chaos ended after police say the shooter, who was armed with a pistol, turned the weapon on himself. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A law enforcement source told local outlet WAVY 10 that Bing had carried a written manifesto on his phone. Fox News has yet to confirm the report with the Chesapeake Police Department.

The content of the alleged document has not been released to the public.