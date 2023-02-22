Video shows Atlanta, Georgia, burglary suspect jumping out of second-story window during police foot chase

Police in Atlanta have released bodycam video showing a burglary suspect jumping out of a second-story window after police deployed Tasers during a foot chase.

The incident involving 49-year-old George Delmar, whom police say has been arrested 31 previous times, happened on Feb. 11 in the southern part of the city.

Footage begins with police opening an apartment door and shouting at a man to “put your hands up!”

The sound of glass could then be heard shattering as the officer makes his way to the rear of the apartment.

“He jumped out the back, he jumped out the back!” the officer yells.

The video then switches to a female officer chasing Delmar on foot around the apartment complex.

She and another officer are seen deploying their Tasers as Delmar runs up a staircase, but the suspect then jumps out of a second-floor window in an apparent attempt to evade police.

“F—ing crazy,” the female officer is heard saying as she walks up to the broken glass.

The officer walks back downstairs and multiple cops are seen taking Delmar into custody.

“Tasers were deployed several times, but they did not appear to have an effect on the suspect,” the Atlanta Police Department said. “Nearby officers were able to take him into custody before he had another chance to run.”

Investigators say Delmar was placed under arrest for six warrants for burglary and is also facing two counts of obstruction, four counts of criminal trespass and four counts of criminal damage to property.

After being taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries he suffered from the chase, Delmar was transported to the Fulton County Jail.