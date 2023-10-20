Video shows cargo planes delivering armored vehicles to Israeli Defense Forces

The Israeli military received a shipment of armored vehicles from the U.S. this week, hoping to replace assets damaged by terrorist forces.

A U.S. military plane landed in Ben Gurion Airport with a shipment of armored vehicles for the Israeli Defense Forces, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Hundreds of vehicles have already been delivered to Israel by the U.S., with several hundred more en route to the war-torn country.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has launched a large-scale procurement operation with the nation’s Directorate of Production and Procurement and the U.S. Procurement Mission.

Both Israel and Hamas are working to keep weapons and artillery coming into their respective territories as violence continues to unfold.

Hamas has been long been forced to seek weapons under the table from unlikely suppliers.

The Hamas terrorists that carried out a barbaric assault on Oct. 7 likely used North Korean weapons, analysis and various evidence including a militant video and weapons seized by Israel now show. North Korea has previously denied selling arms to the terrorist group.

One weapon at the center of the controversy, used by Hamas, is the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.

A video of Hamas terrorists using the F-7 rocket launcher has been confirmed through analysis by two experts on North Korean arms and South Korean military intelligence. The Associated Press also conducted an analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield.

These rocket launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for smaller militias and guerrilla forces running skirmishes against heavy vehicles.

