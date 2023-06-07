Video shows Colorado wildlife officer freeing bear that became trapped inside truck with food

A video captured a Colorado wildlife officer freeing a bear that had become trapped inside a truck after entering it in search of dog food.

The incident happened in Evergreen this week, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Got a bear that got into a trash can last night and then opened an unlocked vehicle and went inside to get dog food inside,” the officer was heard saying while standing in a home’s driveway. “So, we are going to let him out.”

The officer, who recorded the video with his phone, then walked toward the truck and pressed the camera against the windshield to reveal the bear staring directly at him while sitting in the front passenger seat.

He then used a key to unlock the doors of the truck. After pulling on the door handle, the door opened and the bear scampered away.

“Get out of here! Move, go go go! Get on bear!” the officer is heard shouting at the animal as it tears off down a hillside.

“Dog food + unlocked truck = bear trapped in your truck,” the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region office tweeted alongside the footage.

“Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” the office added.

The incident happened weeks after a Colorado homeowner captured a video of a bear opening the front door of his home in a human-like manner.

That footage, taken in the northern Colorado city of Steamboat Springs, involved two young black bear cubs, according to TMX News.

The video showed one of the bears getting onto its hind legs before using its paw to turn the handle of the home’s front door.

As the bear started walking backward to open the door – with its partner looking on – the homeowner started banging on a nearby window to scare the animals off.

After glancing in the homeowner’s direction, the bear released its grip on the door handle and started walking away.

The other young bear lingered near the door for a few moments before it, too, walked off.

A second video taken by the homeowner later showed the two cubs walking around the property next to its larger mother.