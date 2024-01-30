Video shows dozens of migrants delivered to border before entering US illegally

Video from Jacumba, California shows the moment two large SUVs pull up to the border before dozens of migrants get out and cross into the U.S. illegally.

Jacumba is in the eastern portion of San Diego County and is monitored by the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector.

The sector has seen a big uptick in border crossings in recent days as Texas continues efforts to lock down its southern border with Mexico.

In a video shot by FOX Nation’s Bud Knapp, dozens of migrants are seen leaving the area of two large SUVs and walking toward the border wall.

As the migrants reach the end of the wall section, they are then seen turning the corner and entering the U.S. illegally.

The migrants then realize they are being recorded and begin jogging, and the two SUVs leave the area.

Knapp said people in the group included nationals from China, Turkey, Brazil and India, adding that there was only one Border Patrol agent nearby when the crossing took place.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources, there were nearly 1,100 Border Patrol apprehensions in the San Diego sector on Sunday, including 97 Chinese nationals and 91 Turkish nationals. Over 850 of the illegal crossings were made by single adults.

Last week, a group of former FBI officials warned about a “new and imminent danger” for the U.S. at the southern border, suggesting the country has been invaded by military-age foreign nationals.

In a letter sent to lawmakers in the House and Senate, the former officials warned that the U.S. was facing a “new and imminent danger,” highlighting that there were over 302,000 migrant encounters in December after a record fiscal 2023, in which there were 2.4 million migrant encounters.

The ten officials include former FBI assistant directors Kevin Brock and Chris Swecker, former Terrorist Screening Center Director Timothy Healy and former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, who is also a former FBI superintendent.

The letter was written at a time when border security is a top political issue. Republicans have blamed the migrant crisis on Biden-era policies and the reversal of Trump-era policies. The administration says it needs more funding and reforms to fix a “broken” system and deal with a hemisphere-wide crisis. DHS has also pointed to an increase in returns of illegal immigrants, including more since May than in the entirety of fiscal 2019.

