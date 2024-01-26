Video shows Illinois deputy deliver DoorDash order after driver gets arrested: ‘No one went hungry’

An Illinois law enforcement official was captured on video delivering a DoorDash order to a customer after the driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted the video of Deputy Milner walking up to a house with the order in his hands.

“My deputies always follow through,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said. “After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry.”

The Ring doorbell camera footage from Jan. 14, 2024 shows Milner walking up to the house on a sidewalk surrounded by snow. He then presses the doorbell, at which point a dog can be heard barking from inside.

When the resident opened the door, she asked Milner if the driver got in an accident.

“Nope, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you got your food. You guys have a good night,” the deputy said.’

The resident then tells Milner, “You guys are amazing. Thank you.”

DoorDash did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

Amy Johnson, the chief public information officer for the Kane County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital the food delivery driver, Abrahan J. Salazar Salas, was pulled over for a traffic stop. He was charged with unspecified misdemeanors.