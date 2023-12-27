Video shows incredible rescue of driver trapped in semi-truck dangling from bridge

A truck driver is counting his blessings after Palm Beach County, Florida, emergency crews rescued him from the 18-wheeler he was trapped in, which was dangling off the side of a bridge.

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue posted a picture to X on Dec. 23 of a tractor trailer truck cab hanging over the rail of a bridge with its load still on the roadway.

A local NBC station in West Palm Beach reported that the accident happened at about 8:15 a.m., when the truck, which was hauling scrap metal, lost control and left the turnpike, driving over a barrier and leaving the cab suspended in the air.

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes told the station weather may have been a factor in the crash as it was raining when it happened.

FLORIDA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS HALF-BROTHER WHO WAS LOOKING FOR LOST CELL PHONE ON CHRISTMAS

In a video posted to X by the fire department, crews were seen using a fire apparatus ladder to get to the cab of the 18-wheeler, which showed significant damage to the front end.

REWARD RAISED TO $10K FOR LEAD TO SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MAN INSIDE FLORIDA MALL

Once crews reached the cab, the front door opened and the driver emerged before stepping over to the ladder where two firefighters met him.

The driver then kissed his hands and raised them in the air as if he was thanking God he was safe.

After the ladder was lowered to the ground, the driver was met by a few more crew members who loaded him onto a stretcher and wheeled him into an ambulance.

The fire department posted that the driver was “OK.”